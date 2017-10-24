Sports
The Track Phenom Who Turned Down Six Figures For College

If you’ve followed Sydney McLaughlin for the last two years, you know she’s good at creating history-making moments. In 2016, at the age of 16, she became the youngest track and field athlete to make the U.S. Olympic team since 1980. She became a trending topic on social media in June when she ran a national high school record 49.85-second 400-meter relay split. Although in recent years many teen track and field runners on the rise with credentials less impressive than Sydney’s have gone pro, the New Jersey native shocked the world when she decided to pass up what could have been seven figures annually as a professional.

