Deitrick Haddon “Glory” [MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE]

In the new music video for “Glory,” Deitrick Haddon hops fresh out out the barber shop chair and into the car with his homies, only to find themselves riding beside a car full of ladies. When they all bump into each other at the mall, they decide to join forces for a fun-filled day out. Through all the car rides, dance breaks and video games, they give God all the Glory. Check out this joyous celebration of God and all hHs Glory in the world premiere video above!
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Deitrick Haddon Talks About Helping Men In Prison [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Deitrick Haddon “A Billion People” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
RELATED: Deitrick Haddon On How His Church Has Brought Him Full Circle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Evolution Of Deitrick Haddon [PHOTOS]
15 photos Launch gallery
1. 2009 Trumpet Awards Ceremony – Show
1 of 15
2. The Experience With Deitrick Haddon
2 of 15
3. 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards – Press Room
3 of 15
4. 42nd Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show
4 of 15
5. 2011 BET Awards – Arrivals
5 of 15
6. 26th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards – Backstage & Press Room
6 of 15
7. NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party – Arrivals
7 of 15
8. 2013 BET Awards – Arrivals
8 of 15
9. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios – September 3, 2013
9 of 15
10. ‘Fix My Choir’ Series Party
10 of 15
11. BET Celebration of Gospel 2014 – Red Carpet
11 of 15
12. 56th GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet
12 of 15
13. BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
13 of 15
14. McDonald’s 10th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour
14 of 15
15. 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Day 2
15 of 15