Mother Charged With Killing 9Yr Old Son In Fayetteville

A mother has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her 9-year-old son, who was found unresponsive Saturday morning after a domestic disturbance call at a Fayetteville hotel.

Officers responded to a call from a hotel guest around 10:30am about hearing a physical disturbance taking place on the third floor of the hotel.

Officers arrived at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 4249 Ramsey Street where they found Zamarie Chance unresponsive in a third floor hotel room. The child was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Chance’s mother, Crystal M. Matthews, 35, of the 6000 block of Whitemoss Court, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse.

