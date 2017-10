Today Is Can Food Day At The State Fair

Thursday, Oct. 19 is Food Lion Hunger Relief Day. Bring 5 cans of food and get in free.

Food Lion Hunger Relief Day at the Fair is one of the largest one-day canned-food drives in the state, held each year to benefit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina . Since 1993, more than 4.4 million pounds of food have been donated by fairgoers. Food Bank volunteers and employees of Food Lion and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will exchange cans for Fair tickets at each admission gate.

Find out more about the NC State Fair and special days.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: