Lamplighter 2017 Features
Home > Lamplighter 2017 Features

Maurette Brown Clark Perfect Morning Playlist

Jennifer Hall

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love,
for I have put my trust in you.
Show me the way I should go,
for to you I entrust my life. Psalm 143:8 (NIV)

The importance of starting your day with the Lord is immeasurable. Before stepping out into the “rat race,” before ushering the kids off to school, it is essential for the believer to renew their mind and align their steps with God.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

On a daily basis, we wage war against spiritual principalities. Daily demands from our jobs and school pile stress upon our backs. Spending time with God at the beginning of the day allows you to submit to his guidance and to formulate a way thinking around his holy word.

After your morning quiet time keep the energy following with a morning playlist. Below are some of our favorite songs by award-winning gospel songstress Maurette Brown Clark that will inspire and infuse your day!

Don’t miss at this year’s Lamplighter Awards on November 4! Tickets are currently on sale. Click Here for more information!

“Sound of Victory”

“It Aint Over”

“Breaking of Day”

“Sovereign God”

“One God”

“Don’t Be Discouraged”

“Has God Done Anything For You?”

“Do It Today”

Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:


Lamplighter Awards 2016

Lamplighter Awards 2016: See Performances From Jekalyn Carr, Todd Dulaney, Wess Morgan & More! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2016: See Performances From Jekalyn Carr, Todd Dulaney, Wess Morgan & More! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Maurette Brown Clark Perfect Morning Playlist

Lamplighter Awards 2016: See Performances From Jekalyn Carr, Todd Dulaney, Wess Morgan & More! [PHOTOS]

Latest…

Maurette Brown-Clark , morning , morning quiet time , playlist , songs about God for the morning , spending time with God in the morning

comments – Add Yours
Latest
Ron Holland And Right Moves For Youth Talk…
 4 weeks ago
09.23.17
The Newest Face Of Covergirl Is Ayesha Curry
 4 weeks ago
09.20.17
Teen Returns $1,500 To Owner Of Lost Wallet
 4 weeks ago
09.19.17
Second Night Of Protesting In St. Louis Turn…
 1 month ago
09.17.17
[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s…
 1 month ago
09.14.17
Five die in Florida nursing home after Irma…
 1 month ago
09.13.17
Apple Reveals iPhone X Ten Years After The…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car…
 1 month ago
09.12.17
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 months ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 2 months ago
09.01.17