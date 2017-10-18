Maurette Brown Clark Perfect Morning Playlist

Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love,
for I have put my trust in you.
Show me the way I should go,
for to you I entrust my life. Psalm 143:8 (NIV)
The importance of starting your day with the Lord is immeasurable. Before stepping out into the “rat race,” before ushering the kids off to school, it is essential for the believer to renew their mind and align their steps with God.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
On a daily basis, we wage war against spiritual principalities. Daily demands from our jobs and school pile stress upon our backs. Spending time with God at the beginning of the day allows you to submit to his guidance and to formulate a way thinking around his holy word.
After your morning quiet time keep the energy following with a morning playlist. Below are some of our favorite songs by award-winning gospel songstress Maurette Brown Clark that will inspire and infuse your day!
Don’t miss at this year’s Lamplighter Awards on November 4! Tickets are currently on sale. Click Here for more information!
“Sound of Victory”
“It Aint Over”
“Breaking of Day”
“Sovereign God”
“One God”
“Don’t Be Discouraged”
“Has God Done Anything For You?”
“Do It Today”
Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:
Follow @TheLightNC
Lamplighter Awards 2016: See Performances From Jekalyn Carr, Todd Dulaney, Wess Morgan & More! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2016: See Performances From Jekalyn Carr, Todd Dulaney, Wess Morgan & More! [PHOTOS]
1. 147862834598521Source:Glenn Parsons 1 of 100
2. 14786283509721Source:Glenn Parsons 2 of 100
3. 147862835552281Source:Glenn Parsons 3 of 100
4. 147862836082871Source:Glenn Parsons 4 of 100
5. 147862836618191Source:Glenn Parsons 5 of 100
6. 14786283713691Source:Glenn Parsons 6 of 100
7. 147862837613041Source:Glenn Parsons 7 of 100
8. 14786283814441Source:Glenn Parsons 8 of 100
9. 147862838717991Source:Glenn Parsons 9 of 100
10. 147862839229511Source:Glenn Parsons 10 of 100
11. 147862839737131Source:Glenn Parsons 11 of 100
12. 147862840370721Source:Glenn Parsons 12 of 100
13. 147862840853561Source:Glenn Parsons 13 of 100
14. 147862841389891Source:Glenn Parsons 14 of 100
15. 147862841863511Source:Glenn Parsons 15 of 100
16. 14786284239781Source:Glenn Parsons 16 of 100
17. 147862842932081Source:Glenn Parsons 17 of 100
18. 147862843452111Source:Glenn Parsons 18 of 100
19. 147862844459011Source:Glenn Parsons 19 of 100
20. 147862844934561Source:Glenn Parsons 20 of 100
21. 147862845390981Source:Glenn Parsons 21 of 100
22. 147862845894641Source:Glenn Parsons 22 of 100
23. 147862846508061Source:Glenn Parsons 23 of 100
24. 147862847065731Source:Glenn Parsons 24 of 100
25. 147862847613521Source:Glenn Parsons 25 of 100
26. 147862848134331Source:Glenn Parsons 26 of 100
27. 147862848657071Source:Glenn Parsons 27 of 100
28. 147862849229451Source:Glenn Parsons 28 of 100
29. 14786284972271Source:Glenn Parsons 29 of 100
30. 147862850285811Source:Glenn Parsons 30 of 100
31. 147862850907991Source:Glenn Parsons 31 of 100
32. 14786285145861Source:Glenn Parsons 32 of 100
33. 147862851952811Source:Glenn Parsons 33 of 100
34. 147862852668561Source:Glenn Parsons 34 of 100
35. 147862853461011Source:Glenn Parsons 35 of 100
36. 147862855411191Source:Glenn Parsons 36 of 100
37. 147862856379821Source:Glenn Parsons 37 of 100
38. 147862856977151Source:Glenn Parsons 38 of 100
39. 14786285790791Source:Glenn Parsons 39 of 100
40. 147862859173471Source:Glenn Parsons 40 of 100
41. 147862859781541Source:Glenn Parsons 41 of 100
42. 147862860255941Source:Glenn Parsons 42 of 100
43. 147862860814751Source:Glenn Parsons 43 of 100
44. 147862861401941Source:Glenn Parsons 44 of 100
45. 147862861880321Source:Glenn Parsons 45 of 100
46. 14786286239681Source:Glenn Parsons 46 of 100
47. 147862863030521Source:Glenn Parsons 47 of 100
48. 147862863536851Source:Glenn Parsons 48 of 100
49. 147862864209171Source:Glenn Parsons 49 of 100
50. 147862864689481Source:Glenn Parsons 50 of 100
51. 147862865273551Source:Glenn Parsons 51 of 100
52. 147862865735051Source:Glenn Parsons 52 of 100
53. 147862866353711Source:Glenn Parsons 53 of 100
54. 147862866949681Source:Glenn Parsons 54 of 100
55. 147862867486981Source:Glenn Parsons 55 of 100
56. 147862868020991Source:Glenn Parsons 56 of 100
57. 147862870923981Source:Glenn Parsons 57 of 100
58. 14786287137791Source:Glenn Parsons 58 of 100
59. 147862871891051Source:Glenn Parsons 59 of 100
60. 147862872430251Source:Glenn Parsons 60 of 100
61. 147862872932731Source:Glenn Parsons 61 of 100
62. 147862873460841Source:Glenn Parsons 62 of 100
63. 147862874504711Source:Glenn Parsons 63 of 100
64. 147862875106531Source:Glenn Parsons 64 of 100
65. 147862875688451Source:Glenn Parsons 65 of 100
66. 147862876275031Source:Glenn Parsons 66 of 100
67. 147862876937361Source:Glenn Parsons 67 of 100
68. 147862877424171Source:Glenn Parsons 68 of 100
69. 147862878007661Source:Glenn Parsons 69 of 100
70. 147862878606651Source:Glenn Parsons 70 of 100
71. 147862879156641Source:Glenn Parsons 71 of 100
72. 147862881798831Source:Glenn Parsons 72 of 100
73. 147862879795981Source:Glenn Parsons 73 of 100
74. 147862880374751Source:Glenn Parsons 74 of 100
75. 147862881210361Source:Glenn Parsons 75 of 100
76. 147862882663841Source:Glenn Parsons 76 of 100
77. 147862886351191Source:Glenn Parsons 77 of 100
78. 147862883325181Source:Glenn Parsons 78 of 100
79. 147862883969661Source:Glenn Parsons 79 of 100
80. 147862885209781Source:Glenn Parsons 80 of 100
81. 147862887259631Source:Glenn Parsons 81 of 100
82. 147862887832631Source:Glenn Parsons 82 of 100
83. 147862888358421Source:Glenn Parsons 83 of 100
84. 147862888989531Source:Glenn Parsons 84 of 100
85. 147862889515171Source:Glenn Parsons 85 of 100
86. 147862890049771Source:Glenn Parsons 86 of 100
87. 147862890800011Source:Glenn Parsons 87 of 100
88. 147862891266631Source:Glenn Parsons 88 of 100
89. 147862891739441Source:Glenn Parsons 89 of 100
90. 147862892172661Source:Glenn Parsons 90 of 100
91. 147862892723781Source:Glenn Parsons 91 of 100
92. 147862893171381Source:Glenn Parsons 92 of 100
93. 147862893615331Source:Glenn Parsons 93 of 100
94. 14786289361533Source:Glenn Parsons 94 of 100
95. 14786289317138Source:Glenn Parsons 95 of 100
96. 14786289272378Source:Glenn Parsons 96 of 100
97. 14786289217266Source:Glenn Parsons 97 of 100
98. 14786289173944Source:Glenn Parsons 98 of 100
99. 14786289126663Source:Glenn Parsons 99 of 100
100. 14786289080001Source:Glenn Parsons 100 of 100
Latest…
- Congratulations To Dr. Gertie Stevens Our October Pastor Of The Month
- NFL Players Not Required To Stand For Anthem
- Maurette Brown Clark Perfect Morning Playlist
- Deadline To Purchase Ad In Lamplighter Awards Booklet Extended!