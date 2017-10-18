Maurette Brown Clark Perfect Morning Playlist

Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love,

for I have put my trust in you.

Show me the way I should go,

for to you I entrust my life. Psalm 143:8 (NIV)

The importance of starting your day with the Lord is immeasurable. Before stepping out into the “rat race,” before ushering the kids off to school, it is essential for the believer to renew their mind and align their steps with God.

On a daily basis, we wage war against spiritual principalities. Daily demands from our jobs and school pile stress upon our backs. Spending time with God at the beginning of the day allows you to submit to his guidance and to formulate a way thinking around his holy word.

After your morning quiet time keep the energy following with a morning playlist. Below are some of our favorite songs by award-winning gospel songstress Maurette Brown Clark that will inspire and infuse your day!

“Sound of Victory”



“It Aint Over”



“Breaking of Day”



“Sovereign God”



“One God”



“Don’t Be Discouraged”



“Has God Done Anything For You?”



“Do It Today”



