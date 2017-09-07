Lamplighter 2017 Artists
Maurette Brown Clark

Jennifer Hall

Maurette Brown Clark

Source: courtesy of Maurette Brown Clark / For Lamplighter Awards 2017

Multiple Stellar Award Winner, Maurette Brown Clark is often referred to as the Princess of Praise & Worship in the Gospel music industry. With four chart topping albums credited to her career, Maurette is yet remaining true and authentic to her sound, grace, and call.

With her first Stellar Award win in 2000 for Best New Artist for her first album “How I Feel”, she has remained consistent in producing that relevant and relatable Gospel music sound. Subsequent albums have garnered Stellar Award and Dove Award nominations.

The praise and worship anthem “One God” and “It Ain’t Over (Until God Says It’s Over)” were chart topping songs released on her 2007 release entitled The Dream. Both songs were Top 10 songs on the Billboard Gospel Charts for many months, with the entire project receiving the Stellar Award for Praise and Worship Album of the Year. In 2011, she released The Sound of Victory, with the lead single “I Hear the Sound of Victory” becoming the #17 Gospel Song of the Year charted by Billboard Magazine.

Excited about this next phase in her music ministry, Maurette is currently at work on her 5th solo project. Her most recent single, “King Oh King”, is available now for digital download and is a glimmer into what’s next in her ministry as her praise to God continues.

A recent addition to the Radio One family, she can be heard Monday through Friday, 10am-3pm on her radio show, The Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark on Praise 106.1 (Baltimore) and Praise 107.9 (Philadelphia).

Additionally, she serves as Worship Leader at her home church, the Bethel AME Church in Baltimore, Maryland where the pastor is Dr. Patrick Clayborn.

She happily maintains her status as a member of Richard Smallwood’s choir, Vision.

This singer/songwriter/producer/radio personality/musician/worship leader/wife and mom knows that with God, nothing is impossible and her life and music are a testimony to that fact.

