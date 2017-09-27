UNC Students Upset Over Silent Sam Decision

UNC students had a discussion with the Chancellor of the University Carol Folt, about the removal of the Silent Sam statue on the campus. The students expressed their feeling that the Confederate monument off Franklin Street, at the entrance of the university, is symbolic of a slave-holding South and provokes racial animus on campus. Students who oppose the statue came out of the meeting frustrated by what the Chancellor had to say.

Last week some of the leading student activists launched a student boycott of UNC food and retail stores on campus.

The boycott came days after ABC11 learned that UNC System leaders declined Gov. Roy Cooper’s offer to add Silent Sam to a petition to the state Historic Commission to have the statue removed.

“Another person asked why didn’t you file with the Historic Commission, and the chancellor said that wasn’t in her ability despite the commission saying it was,” Brown said, recalling what was said to Folt at the meeting. “(Folt) said she could not … I don’t (believe her).”

