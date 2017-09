Toddler Hit By Foul Ball At Yankees Game

A young fan was hit in the face by a foul ball during a Yankees game. After Todd Frazier fouled a line drive into the stands he immediately went down on one knee.

The game was delayed for nearly four minutes after a Todd Frazier line drive drilled the female fan in the stands just beyond the third-base dugout. The fan was carried from the stands and then taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, according to a source.

Latest reports is that the toddler is “doing OK” after she was hit in the face by a foul ball during the fifth inning of an 11-3 Yankees win over the Twins on Wednesday in The Bronx.

