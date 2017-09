2017 America’s Got Talent Winner Revealed!

[WATCH]12 year old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer has won the hearts of the viewers, judges, the young and old and this years America’s Got Talent competition.

The 12-year-old won the night with her incredible singing ventriloquist act, bringing her puppet, Petunia, back Wednesday for a performance of Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better) with fellow ventriloquist Terry Fator, who won season 2 of America’s Got Talent.

Here’s how your favorite contestants placed:

1. Darci Lynne Farmer

2. Angelica Hale

3. Light Balance

4. Mandy Harvey

5. Sara and Hero

6. Kechi

7. Preacher Lawson

8. Diavolo

9. Evie Clair

10. Chase Goehring

Watch Her final performance

