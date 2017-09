A Look Back At When WRAL TV Morning News Anchor Michelle Marsh Said Goodbye to WRAL Viewers

December 18, 2015 was the last day on the job for WRAL – TV / FOX 50 morning anchor and reporter Michelle Marsh. That day Marsh said goodbye to the WRAL staff and viewers as she prepared for a new job in Washington, D.C.

Up until that date Michelle had done the headline news stories for The Light 103.9’s morning Show. The Light wished the best for Marsh with her new job in in Washington DC.

SOURCE: WRAL – TV 5

