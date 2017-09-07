Entertainment News
Hurricane Irma: State Of Emergency Declared For NC

The Light NC staff

Posted 2 hours ago
Damage Caused By Hurricane Harvey In Houston [Photo Gallery]

Hurricane Irma continues to make headlines. According to WRAL, The Category 5 storm has been identified as one of the strongest storms to ever form in the Atlantic.

A state of emergency is in effect today starting at 8 am. Due to the uncertainty of the storm Triangle residents are encouraged to plan ahead.

