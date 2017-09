Trump Ends Protection For Dreamers And Obama Comments

President Trump has decided to end DACA with only the possibility of Congress saving it. This would set into motion many immigrants that were born in the US without citizenship being deported. This is a program that former President Barack Obama began and he has sounded off on social media:

“To target hopeful young strivers who grew up here is wrong, because they’ve done nothing wrong,” Obama tweeted Tuesday afternoon, hours after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), signed by Obama in 2012 as an executive order, is being phased out. DACA protected young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children from being deported.

