Pastor Joel Osteen Denies Closing Doors To Flood Victims

The Lakewood Church, which was built in the 1950s, posted on social media Monday that the venue was “inaccessible due to severe flooding” following Hurricane Harvey, and suggested and listed other shelters that displaced Texans could go to until they found a safe way to get people to the church.

Many on social media criticized the church for not taking people in, but the church disputed the backlash and responded, “We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need,” church spokesman and Osteen’s father-in-law Donald Iloff said.

“We are prepared to shelter people once the cities and county shelters reach capacity. Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives.”