Traditional School Students Back In Class Today

Hundreds of thousands of students on the traditional calendar year are returning to the classroom today. In Raleigh there are 6 new school that will open up in Wake County.

Durham school will see buses that now are equipped with seat belts. Durham’s one of 13 counties testing the seat belts as part of a statewide pilot program.

Nine buses have been outfitted with seat belts, and each seat can hold three students. And all Durham school buses now have cameras to help drivers keep order, and concentrate on the road.

In Cumberland County it’s a new start in the Sandhills as Walter Spivey Elementary opens their doors after Hurricane Matthew’s devastation.

