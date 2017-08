[Video] Barack Obama Wants Wil Smith To Play Him In Biopic

While doing Karaoke Carpool with James Corden, Wil Smith revealed that he had discussed the ideal of playing former president Barack Obama with the for president himself.

During the interview Corden asked Smith if he would every be interested in playing Obama in a movie and Smith says,

“Yes… I talked to Barack about it… he told me he felt confident that I had the ears for the role.”

Smith said, joking that he’d “missed the opportunity to be the first black president” but would be satisfied with playing him on screen instead.

