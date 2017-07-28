Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Tina Campbell Discusses Forgiveness As A Key God Gives Us To Unlock Heaven [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Tina Campbell has released her beautiful new song, “Too Hard Not To,” which very honestly deals with both the necessity and complexities of forgiveness. She came through to the “Get Up!” studio to hang with out with Erica Campbell and GRIFF to celebrate the song’s release! Tina explains that the song was originally written to submit for a movie soundtrack, but it didn’t work out, and she is aware that was not an accident.

Tina talks about forgiveness as a key or a strategy that God provides for us. She and Erica also talk about “church hurt” and people attributing their pain to God, which is really just a trick of the enemy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Tina Campbell Explains Why Nothing Should Be “Too Deep” For Christians [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Erica & Tina Campbell Sing Together On Their Flight To Israel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tina Campbell Explains Why Nothing Should Be “Too Deep” For Christians [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 4 days ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 week ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 3 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17