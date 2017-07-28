Tina Campbell Discusses Forgiveness As A Key God Gives Us To Unlock Heaven [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tina Campbell has released her beautiful new song, “Too Hard Not To,” which very honestly deals with both the necessity and complexities of forgiveness. She came through to the “Get Up!” studio to hang with out with Erica Campbell and GRIFF to celebrate the song’s release! Tina explains that the song was originally written to submit for a movie soundtrack, but it didn’t work out, and she is aware that was not an accident.

Tina talks about forgiveness as a key or a strategy that God provides for us. She and Erica also talk about “church hurt” and people attributing their pain to God, which is really just a trick of the enemy. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

