Erica Campbell: “Do You Want To Be Successful Or Do You Want To Be Significant?” [EXCLUSIVE]

After Tina Campbell‘s new song “Too Hard Not Too” premiered on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell,” the energy in the room was incredible. Through tears and reflections, everyone shared how the new song touched them. Then, Erica Campbell dropped some surprising news!

Erica also has a new single coming out- but a few days later, of course. Erica reveals the sentiments behind “Well Done,” (which will be released on Monday, July 31st), and the importance of living a life of significance rather than just chasing superficial symbols of success. Click on the audio player to hear this beautiful moment in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

