Erica Campbell Reflects On The Assignment God Gave Her With New Song “Well Done” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
Erica Campbell sits down with GRIFF to talk about her new single “Well Done.” The song was a family affair as her husband Warren Campbell, daughter and sister all got involved on the single while at home.

Erica spoke on how God gave her this assignment and she wants to make sure she carries it out. She no longer will care about negative things people have to say about her music. Her focus is on making the music, having God break it in a million pieces and then share it with people. She can’t wait until her fans hear the song and is excited about this venture. Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6-10am ET.

