Venus Williams Speaks Out About Fatal Car Crash

Venus Williams is finally speaking out about the fatal car accident of which at first she was found to be liable. Later a video proved that she was not the cause of the accident. After the collision and Barson’s death, an attorney for Williams, noted in a statement to ABC News that authorities did not issue her any citations and that “Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”

The crash claimed the life of 78 yr old Jerome Barson’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams and is seeking damages in excess of $15,000. They are also claiming that Venus may have been on the phone and lawyers are asking for her phone records.

Now, Venus is firing back and is claiming that the victim who died in the fatal car accident was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision, according to court documents obtained by ABC News. She argues in court documents filed last Friday that the victim’s injuries were caused “by the unreasonable failure of the plaintiff to use an available and operational seat belt at the time of the accident.”

