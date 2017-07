Dwyane Wade Defends Gabrielle Union Under 50 Cent’s Slightly Shady IG Post

This is supposed to be my competition, it's rated #1 on BET check it out. it's good but I'm gonna beat the ratings with (50central)#50centralBET A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Don’t come for Gabrielle Union , not on Dwyane Wade’s watch. Rapper 50 Cent posted a lighthearted Instagram post urging fans to watch Union in Being Mary Jane. But it wouldn’t be very 50-like if he didn’t sprinkle some shade in there. “It’s good but I’m gonna beat the ratings with (50central),” he wrote.

Dwyane Wade had some time today, and responded, “Competition is good.” Well played.

#DwyaneWade better stan for his bae!! #GabrielleUnion #BeingMaryJane A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Seems like its all in jest. Carry on.

