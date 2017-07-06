Dr. DeeDee On Why A Husband Shouldn’t Be A Wife’s Source Of Satisfaction [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. DeeDee Freeman is first lady of the Spirit of Faith Christian Center in Washington D.C., where her husband, Dr. Michael Freeman, is the Senior Pastor. She also happens to be football player Tim Bowman Jr.’s mother-in-law. She talks about her calling from God to inspire women, and growing up with a mother who taught her that women should stick together. DeeDee talks about a common misconception with marriage, when women might think that the husband has to be the source of satisfaction, rather than God, who is truly the source.
She also talks about what it means to be the incubator for your husband’s dream. Dr. DeeDee also talks about her God’s Glamours Girls conference, which includes talks and performances with Real Talk Kim, Michelle Williams, Mary Mary and many more! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
2. Kim Burrell & Anita Wilson
3. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
4. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
5. CeCe Winans & Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
6. Anita Wilson At Essence Festival 2017
7. Erica Campbell & Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
8. Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
9. Tyronne Foster And The Arc Singers At Essence Festival 2017
10. Jekalyn Carr At Essence Festival 2017
11. Kelly Price At Essence Festival 2017
12. PJ Morton At Essence Festival 2017
13. J.J. Hairston At Essence Festival 2017
14. "Greenleaf" Stars Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Deborah Joy Winans, & Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
15. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
16. Lynn Whitfield At Essence Festival 2017
17. Deborah Joy Winans At Essence Festival 2017
18. Merle Dandridge At Essence Festival 2017
19. Keith David At Essence Festival 2017
20. Bishop Lester Love At Essence Festival 2017
21. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
22. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
23. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
24. CeCe Winans & Kim Burrell At Essence Festival 2017
25. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
26. Mikki Taylor & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
27. Yvette Nicole Brown, CeCe Winans & Roland Martin At Essence Festival 2017
28. Yvette Nicole Brown & CeCe Winans At Essence Festival 2017
29. Cissy Houston At Essence Festival 2017
30. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
31. Erica Campbell At Essence Festival 2017
