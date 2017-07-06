Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Dr. DeeDee On Why A Husband Shouldn’t Be A Wife’s Source Of Satisfaction [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Dr. DeeDee Freeman is first lady of the Spirit of Faith Christian Center in Washington D.C., where her husband, Dr. Michael Freeman, is the Senior Pastor. She also happens to be football player Tim Bowman Jr.’s mother-in-law. She talks about her calling from God to inspire women, and growing up with a mother who taught her that women should stick together. DeeDee talks about a common misconception with marriage, when women might think that the husband has to be the source of satisfaction, rather than God, who is truly the source.

She also talks about what it means to be the incubator for your husband’s dream. Dr. DeeDee also talks about her God’s Glamours Girls conference, which includes talks and performances with Real Talk Kim, Michelle Williams, Mary Mary and many more! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Marvin Sapp On What His Late Wife Taught Him About Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Love Talking: Erica Campbell On Understanding What It Means To Be A Good Wife [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Love Talking: How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Showed Us To “Let Go & Grow” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

31 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 days ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 week ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 1 week ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 4 weeks ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 1 month ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 1 month ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 3 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 3 months ago
04.23.17