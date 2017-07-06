Dr. DeeDee On Why A Husband Shouldn’t Be A Wife’s Source Of Satisfaction [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. DeeDee Freeman is first lady of the Spirit of Faith Christian Center in Washington D.C., where her husband, Dr. Michael Freeman, is the Senior Pastor. She also happens to be football player Tim Bowman Jr.’s mother-in-law. She talks about her calling from God to inspire women, and growing up with a mother who taught her that women should stick together. DeeDee talks about a common misconception with marriage, when women might think that the husband has to be the source of satisfaction, rather than God, who is truly the source.

Follow @GetUpErica

She also talks about what it means to be the incubator for your husband’s dream. Dr. DeeDee also talks about her God’s Glamours Girls conference, which includes talks and performances with Real Talk Kim, Michelle Williams, Mary Mary and many more! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Marvin Sapp On What His Late Wife Taught Him About Women [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Love Talking: Erica Campbell On Understanding What It Means To Be A Good Wife [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Love Talking: How Kevin Hart’s Ex-Wife Showed Us To “Let Go & Grow” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]