GRIFF & Erica Campbell: A Love Overload Is Always Worth It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF and Erica Campbell have been talking a lot about forgiveness, and pushing through those tough times with family and other loved ones, in order to get to that amazing place of love. GRIFF experienced a similar thing over his long weekend, and he called it a “love overload.”

Such a sensation is surely worth the initial discomfort of talking it through. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

