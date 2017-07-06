Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF & Erica Campbell: A Love Overload Is Always Worth It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


GRIFF and Erica Campbell have been talking a lot about forgiveness, and pushing through those tough times with family and other loved ones, in order to get to that amazing place of love. GRIFF experienced a similar thing over his long weekend, and he called it a “love overload.”

Such a sensation is surely worth the initial discomfort of talking it through. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Love Talking: Love Even When It’s Low [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica Campbell & GRIFF On Why Forgiveness Makes Your Heart Feel Better [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Power Of Forgiveness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

31 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 days ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 week ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 1 week ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 4 weeks ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 1 month ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 1 month ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 3 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 3 months ago
04.23.17