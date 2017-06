Kerry Sutton the attorney for suspended UNC football player Allen Artis says all charges against the player have been dropped.

In September 2016 UNC student Delaney Robinson accused Artis of sexually assaulting her at an on campus apartment on Valentine’s Day. Robinson said that she was intoxicated and unable to consent.

Artis denied the allegations saying the sex was consensual.

