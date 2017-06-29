RDU Airport Police Department Release Surveillance Video Of Missing Women

Three surveillance photos showing Allison Cope and her car at the Shell gas station on 942 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Monday afternoon.shown by the RDU Airport Police Department.

Cope has not been heard from since Monday when she left her Starbucks at Terminal 2 job to take a break.

RDU police released a statement saying, “Airport police have thoroughly reviewed the video and there is no evidence that she is under any distress. Furthermore, RDU Police have uncovered no evidence of any crimes being committed at the airport or anywhere on the airport campus.”

