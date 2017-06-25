GRIFF’s Prayer: I Don’t Wanna Smell Too Old [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF says he’s getting old. He says he wants to know how he can avoid smelling too pungently “like an old person.” He says he was in the bathroom the other day and there was an older person who smelled just a little too intensely “old.”

GRIFF prays for “younger fruits” and a whole host of things he hopes will preserve his youthful smell. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

