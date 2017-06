We saw the view of the shooting on facebook live from Philando’s girlfriend Diamond Reynolds and now just released the police dashcam of the incident.

You’ll see that during a traffic stop last year Officer Yanez fired a volley of bullets within seconds after Philando voluntarily told the officer that he had a fire arm but “was not pulling it out.”

Officer Yanez was acquitted of all charges dealing with this incident.

