CeCe Winans Talks About Bridging Generations, New CD, And Tour

Ten time Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum-selling artist CeCe Winans will follow her recently released number one album “Let Them Fall In Love,” with a national tour. The Fall In Love Tour presented by Medi-Share is Winans’ first solo tour in a decade.

The Fall In Love Tour will kick off on May 31 in New Orleans with additional dates across the country. A full list of dates and venues is below. For tickets and show details go to: http://cecewinans.com

Winans is the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time and is credited as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her current release ‘Let Them Fall In Love’ (released via Puresprings Gospel/Thirty Tigers last month) was both critically and consumer acclaimed. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Chart. In addition to heavy airplay across Urban Adult Contemporary, AAA, and Non Comm radio stations, the project’s first single “Never Have To Be Alone,” landed in the Top 5 on the Hot Gospel Songs

“I’m looking forward to my upcoming Falling In Love tour! I’m excited about sharing Love and Joy through my music. Hope to see you there!,” said Winans.

“We are honored to partner with Grammy-award winning Christian artist, CeCe Winans. As the best-selling female gospel artist of all time, CeCe has touched hearts and changed lives with her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics,” said Christian Care Ministry CEO, Ted Squires. “What a privilege to stand beside her as she shares her heart and passion with audiences during her “Fall In Love” tour, featuring songs from her latest album.”

The Fall In Love Tour Presented by Medi-Share Dates & Venue:

Ticket info visit: http://www.cecewinans.com

*more dates to be announced

May 31 New Orleans, LA. – The Orpheum Theatre

June 1 Sugar Land, TX. – Smart Financial Centre

June 2 Dallas, TX. – The Majestic Theatre

June 16. Washington DC – Warner Theatre

June 23. Atlanta, GA. – Center Stage

June 24 Bowling Green, KY – SkyPac Theatre

July 13 Grand Rapids, MI – DeVos Performance Hall

July 14th Detroit, MI – MotorCity Casino at Sound Board

July 15. Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

** CeCe will also be joining the famed Boston Pops as a guest performer for a concert in Boston, MA at the Boston Symphony Hall on June 17th

