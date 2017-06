The Warriors lead the NBA Finals three games to none and if they win game 4 on Friday they will be the first team in NBA history to make a clean sweep.

Kevin Durant made a 26-foot three-pointer that gave the Warriors the lead over the Cavaliers and says, “I’ve never been in this position before,” Durant said. “I don’t want to relax. It’s not over.”

Golden State won the game 118-113.

