Here are some pictures from our visit to Faith Assembly Christian Academy in Durham for our Strong Finish End of School Year Tour.

The Light’s mission is to encourage the youth in our community to do their very best and have a strong finish with the end of year testing.

The Strong Finish End of School Year Celebration Tour brought to you by The Smart Academy and The Light 103.9

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: