Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Kev On Stage: Speaking In Tongues [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Kev On Stage is the newly appointed head of the Members Relations Committee. It is his job to help members of the church body to communicate their concerns with the pastor. Kev reads a letter from someone who feels a little targeted buy a certain church-goer for the way she speaks in tongues behind her during church.

She requests that the pastor help her out, but what she’s asking for seems a little outrageous. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Kev On Stage’s Anti-Romphim Prayer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kev On Stage: No More Funeral Home Fans [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Kev On Stage: Dear Pastor, Can We Move Bible Study For “Empire”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

55 photos Launch gallery

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

2017 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 6 days ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 4 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 3 months ago
03.10.17