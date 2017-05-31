Kev On Stage: Speaking In Tongues [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kev On Stage is the newly appointed head of the Members Relations Committee. It is his job to help members of the church body to communicate their concerns with the pastor. Kev reads a letter from someone who feels a little targeted buy a certain church-goer for the way she speaks in tongues behind her during church.

Follow @GetUpErica

She requests that the pastor help her out, but what she’s asking for seems a little outrageous. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Kev On Stage’s Anti-Romphim Prayer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kev On Stage: No More Funeral Home Fans [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Kev On Stage: Dear Pastor, Can We Move Bible Study For “Empire”? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]