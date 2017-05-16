GRIFF’s Prayer: Happy Baby Mother’s Day [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF wants to acknowledge a little known underserved unofficial holiday: Baby Mama’s day. It’s the day after Mother’s Day, and it should be celebrated a little bit differently than mother’s day is celebrated, according to GRIFF.

Instead of flowers, chocolates or fruit baskets, Baby Mother’s Day is a great day to put a payment on something. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this hilarious prayer on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

