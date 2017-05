Faith Walking: Don’t Miss Your Blessing By Fussing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains how being a grumbling complaining person can hold us back. You know how, if you give a gift to someone and they complain, you just want to take it back? That’s how God feels. So if you’re too busy feeling sorry for yourself, or complaining about what you don’t have, you might miss the blessing God has planned for you.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

