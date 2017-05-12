Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Found Guilty Of Fraud

Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Found Guilty Of Fraud

The 70-year-old Florida Democrat faces decades in prison.

The Light NC staff
A Florida jury convicted former Democratic Congresswoman Corrine Brown Thursday of 18 felonies involving financial fraud that could put her in prison for the rest of her life, the Florida Times-Union reports.

Brown, 70, had spent 24 years in Congress and was an outspoken leader in her party. Investigators describe her as someone clearly living above her means. She was suspiciously spending an average of $1,438 each month above her income, according to investigators.

The prosecution said Brown received $141,000 in untraceable cash over several years. Part of the scheme involved sham charities and her aides transferring money through multiple bank accounts.

According to the newspaper, each of the 18 counts of fraud or conspiracy carries a sentence of up to 20-year in prison. She’s expected to face sentencing in little more than three months. In the meantime, Brown remains free.

