Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Scandal’ Reportedly Ending After Season 7

Olivia Pope and her crew may be closing up shop next year.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

ABC's 'Scandal' - Season Five

Source: Kevin Estrada / Getty


There’s word that Scandal will be wrapping up after next season.

With a show based around presidential administrations, there’s only so long that Scandal could feasibly run. As such, the series may be reaching the end of its time.

TVLine.com reports that series creator Shonda Rhimes has decided to end Scandal after season 7. ABC is expected to make an announcement about the series finale early next week at the network upfronts.

Shonda told NPR in 2013 that she knew there was only so far the story of the series could go. At the time, she hinted that she may have been mapping out the series finale.

“I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told,” she continues. “So I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is.”

Neither Shonda nor ABC have confirmed the report at this time, but ABC president Channing Dungey noted that no definite plans have been laid out for the show beyond season 7.

“We have not really talked about what happens after that,” she told Variety back in January. “But I love the show, and I would happily keep the show on as long as she feels that she has creative runway to write the show.”

RELATED STORIES:

‘Scandal’ Recap: Rowan Pope Is The Master Of The Universe

Kerry Washington Celebrates #Scandal100 On Instagram

OMG TV: Kerry Washington Becomes A Gossip For ‘Scandal High’

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 6 days ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 weeks ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part I
 3 weeks ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 3 weeks ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 3 weeks ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 4 weeks ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 1 month ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 2 months ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 3 months ago
02.20.17