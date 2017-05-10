Erica Campbell & GRIFF Talk About The Friendship They Developed Over The Last Year [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell and GRIFF are celebrating one whole year of “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell!” Seeing as how these two awesome co-hosts barely knew each other at the start of the show, they have become quite the dynamic duo! They share their experiences working with each other; GRIFF even shares one way working alongside Erica has impacted him.

