Erica Campbell & GRIFF Talk About The Friendship They Developed Over The Last Year [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell and GRIFF are celebrating one whole year of “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell!” Seeing as how these two awesome co-hosts barely knew each other at the start of the show, they have become quite the dynamic duo! They share their experiences working with each other; GRIFF even shares one way working alongside Erica has impacted him.
Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
