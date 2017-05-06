Dallas Cop Who Shot Black Teen Charged With Murder

Funeral services were scheduled for today for 15 yr old Jordan Edwards who was killed by Dallas Police officer Roy Oliver while leaving a local party.

Six year veteran Roy Oliver, of the Dallas-area police force has been arrested on murder charges in connection with the shooting and killing 15 year old Jordan Edwards.

Oliver, who is white, fired into a car of black teens leaving an unruly party and killing 15 yr old Edwards as the bullet of his high powered rifle shattered the passenger side window and pierced Jordan in the head.

Oliver was fired May 2nd and a warrant issued saying Oliver, “intended to cause bodily injury and committed and act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death.” He was released on a $300,000 bond.

Read more at USA Today.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: