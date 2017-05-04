Today Is The National Day Of Prayer, See Some Local Events

Today, May 4, 2017 is the National Day of Prayer, a time designated for people of all faiths to to gather together and pray. .

The theme for NPD this year is “For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us …Forgive Us …Heal Us!” which is inspired by Daniel 9:19.”

The National Day of Prayer’s Washington D.C. observance will be held from 7:30-9 p.m. ET (6:30-8 p.m. CT) Thursday.

Read more about the history of NDP.

CLICK HERE to see the live events

Here are some local events in our area:

Messages to Heaven National Day of Prayer Event Date: 05/04/2017 Event Time: 12 Noon Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 704 Old US 1 City, State, Zip: Moncure, NC 27559 Event Description: Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is praying 40 days leading into National Day of Prayer culminating with “Messages to Heaven” Event beginning at 12 Noon. Event Contact: — Event Contact Number: (919)542-3438 Event Contact Email: mombcyouthministry@gmail.com

Community National Day of Prayer Service Event Date: 05/04/2017 Event Time: 7pm-8:30pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Wilson’s Mills Baptist Church Address Line 1: 652 Swift Creek Road City, State, Zip: Smithfield, NC 27577 Event Description: It is that time again. Come out and join us as we celebrate our 2nd Annual Community National Day of Prayer. This is a time set aside when the community comes together to pray, sing and fellowship with our Mayors, Council Members, First Responders, Pastors, Community Churches, Youth Groups, Friends and Neighbors. The prayer focus will be on the following areas: Federal, State and Local Government as well as the Military, Media, Business, Education, Church, Family and prayer for the Nation. There will be a special prayer for America. You do not want to miss this event. Please help us spread the word. Invite everyone you know to come out and experience our 2nd Annual National Day of Prayer Service. There will be an open altar prayer from 6:30 pm – 6:50 pm. We look forward to seeing you there. Event Contact: Angela Williams Event Contact Number: 919-550-9760

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: