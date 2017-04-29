Get Up Erica
Keith Wonderboy Johnson On How He Fell Out And Back In Love With Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Grammy-nominated Keith Wonderboy Johnson has transformed the quartet music genre. He chatted with Erica Campbell about his new single “Keep Pushing,” and explained that it was on his heart to tell people that everyone is going through something, and no matter what you can’t give up. The album is coming in June. He explains that he feels that quartet gospel music is timeless, and when he first fell in love withe quartet music.

Plus, Keith talks about his label, Wonderspirit Productions: Timeless Music Movement. He recalls winning the Stellar Award for Quartet of the Year, and why that award was different because of something his dad taught him. He also talks about overcoming a moment about a year ago when he fell out of love with gospel music.  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

