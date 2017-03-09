Today we pay respect to one of the greatest rappers of our time, Brooklyn’s own Christopher Wallace a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G..

March 9, 1997, Notorious B.I.G. was gunned down in Los Angeles while involved in the no historic East Coast vs. West Coast beef with Tupac Shakur…once a close friend.

20 years later, the murder is still unsolved but his memory and music still lives on.

20 Years Ago Today, The Murder Of Notorious B.I.G was originally published on kissrichmond.hellobeautiful.com

King Tutt Posted March 9, 2017

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: