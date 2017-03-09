CLOSE
20 Years Ago Today, The Murder Of Notorious B.I.G

New York Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Today we pay respect to one of the greatest rappers of our time, Brooklyn’s own Christopher Wallace a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G..

March 9, 1997, Notorious B.I.G. was gunned down in Los Angeles while involved in the no historic East Coast vs. West Coast beef with Tupac Shakur…once a close friend.

20 years later, the murder is still unsolved but his memory and music still lives on.

