CLOSE
News One
Home

Meet St. Jude Patient Azalea

1 reads
Leave a comment

Azalea: age 2, rhabdomyosarcoma (cancerous solid tumor)

St. Jude - Azalea

Source: St. Jude

In late November, early December of 2015, Simone began to notice an abnormal growth on the body of her daughter, Azalea, 2. Doctors in her home country of Jamaica originally prescribed a series of steroid creams to make it go away. Instead, it kept growing, and on January 14, 2016, Azalea was formally diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancerous solid tumor.

Simone says Azalea was the first patient at St. Jude to undergo a surgery in which doctors removed her tumor bed and used skin from the inside of her bottom lip to graft over the area where the tumor had been to make sure everything went back to normal. Azalea has been through 16 chemotherapy treatments and now her mom says the tumor is gone and that her cancer is not visible in any scans. She will remain at St. Jude through at least the end of the year.

“St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, they saved our lives. Not just Azalea’s life, but you know for me and her dad because if anything were to ever go wrong with her, our lives would have been out the door too,” Simone said. “St. Jude saved her and it saved us as a family and for that we’ll be forever grateful.”

Azalea is a social butterfly. She is such a happy child. Nothing ever keeps her down.

Click HERE to Donate to the St. Jude Radiothon

SEE ALSOMeet St. Jude Patient Marleigh

SEE ALSO: Meet St. Jude Patient Jordyn

SEE ALSO: Meet St. Jude Patient Bryce 

Meet St. Jude Patient Azalea was originally published on getuperica.com

Azalea , St. Jude

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At…
 4 days ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 5 days ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 6 days ago
02.28.19
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 6 days ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 1 week ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 1 week ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 2 weeks ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 2 weeks ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 2 weeks ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close