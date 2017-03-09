Meet St. Jude Patient Marleigh

For several months in late 2015, Marleigh experienced headaches that got increasingly worse. Her mom, Tanekka, was worried, but repeated trips to the doctor and the emergency room revealed nothing. Then, in early December, Marleigh was found to suffer from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common form of childhood cancer.Tanekka was devastated. In 2005, she had battled cervical cancer, followed by a breast cancer diagnosis in 2013. She knew firsthand what Marleigh was facing.

At St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, Marleigh started chemotherapy immediately and her cancer is now in remission. Her treatment will last two-and-a-half years. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from less than 20 percent when we first opened our doors to 80 today. We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

Soon after arriving at St. Jude, Tanekka knew she was at the best place possible for her daughter’s treatment and care. “St. Jude is the best hospital in the world,” said Tanekka. “We love our team of doctors. We can never repay them for what they’re doing for our daughter.” Marleigh’s favorite thing about St. Jude is her Child Life specialist, who has helped her understand what she’s going through.

Marleigh is in the second grade and loves to read. She also loves animals and cares for her family’s ducks, chickens, goats and donkey.