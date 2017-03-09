CLOSE
Homepage Lead
Home

Meet St. Jude Patient Marleigh

1 reads
Leave a comment

Marleigh: age 7, acute lymphoblastic leukemia/blood cancer

St Jude - Marleigh

Source: St. Jude

For several months in late 2015, Marleigh experienced headaches that got increasingly worse. Her mom, Tanekka, was worried, but repeated trips to the doctor and the emergency room revealed nothing. Then, in early December, Marleigh was found to suffer from acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common form of childhood cancer.Tanekka was devastated. In 2005, she had battled cervical cancer, followed by a breast cancer diagnosis in 2013. She knew firsthand what Marleigh was facing.

At St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, Marleigh started chemotherapy immediately and her cancer is now in remission. Her treatment will last two-and-a-half years. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from less than 20 percent when we first opened our doors to 80 today. We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

Soon after arriving at St. Jude, Tanekka knew she was at the best place possible for her daughter’s treatment and care. “St. Jude is the best hospital in the world,” said Tanekka. “We love our team of doctors. We can never repay them for what they’re doing for our daughter.” Marleigh’s favorite thing about St. Jude is her Child Life specialist, who has helped her understand what she’s going through.

Marleigh is in the second grade and loves to read. She also loves animals and cares for her family’s ducks, chickens, goats and donkey.

Click HERE to Donate to the St. Jude Radiothon

Meet St. Jude Patient Marleigh was originally published on getuperica.com

Marleigh , St. Jude

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 1 day ago
03.04.19
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At…
 4 days ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 5 days ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 6 days ago
02.28.19
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 6 days ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 1 week ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 1 week ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 2 weeks ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 2 weeks ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 2 weeks ago
02.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close