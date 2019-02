David and Tamela Mann were in the morning show studio hanging out with Erica Campbell and GRIFF! Tamela talks about the fact that David is a constantly a prankster, and sometimes, he goes too far. He recalls a prank that went wrong, when he made it look like he was going arrested, and had to cut things short because things were getting a bit too real.

They also talk about the demands of filming for television as a family. Click on the audio player to hear more in this lively exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Tamela & David Mann On When David’s Pranking Goes Too Far [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com