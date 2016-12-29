CLOSE
Cam Newton Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan Before Risky Surgery

Taylor Deckard wanted to meet his idol before having surgery to repair a life-threatening heart condition.

Pro football star Cam Newton made a 10-year-old boy’s dream come true Tuesday with a surprise visit to an Atlanta hospital, the Washington Post reports.

Taylor Deckard is one of the quarterback’s biggest fans. It was his wish to meet Newton, as he prepared for surgery to fix a life-threatening heart condition.

The 2010 Heisman Trophy winner with the Auburn Tigers chartered a flight to arrive ahead of Taylor’s surgery. And he came bearing gifts, including tons of athletic gear, for his brave boy.

After Taylor’s doctors diagnosed him with advanced pulmonary hypertension, his teacher, Courtney Cooper, spread the word on Facebook that his “prognosis is not good” and how much it would mean to Taylor if Newton could visit him.

SOURCE: Washington Post

Cam Newton Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan Before Risky Surgery was originally published on newsone.com

Cam Newton

