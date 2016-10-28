CLOSE
Police Say Accusations That CMPD Killed Justin Carr Are Untrue

Charlotte Protests Remain Peaceful

In an affidavit from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Major Michael Campagna, police say accusations that a police officer killed protestor Justin Carr increased the agitation during the second night of rioting following Keith Lamont Scott’s death.

“The crowd is convinced that the police killed the victim with a rubber bullet. While untrue, this belief dramatically elevates the antagonistic posture of the crowd,” according to the affidavit the Charlotte Observer reported.

The affidavit was filed as part of the lawsuit against the police department last week for use of tear gas and smoke bombs to control protestors.

The Observer describes the affidavit as the most detailed accounting of police tactics used during the violent protests. Police used non-lethal hand grenades, smoke bombs,  tear gas canisters and tear gas pellets to disperse crowds, according to the Observer story.

