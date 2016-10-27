One Charlotte Brings Together Civic, Business And Community Leaders

National
| 10.27.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Charlotte leaders gathered at the Harvey B. Gantt Center to announce the formation of the One Charlotte, a community initiative to address the problems highlighted in last month’s protests.

Don’t Miss: Rev. William Barber Discusses Voting Initiatives In Crucial North Carolina

Participants included Jesse Cureton, Chief Consumer Officer for Novant Health, Dr. Marcus Plescia, Health Director for the Mecklenburg County Health Department, Vicki Foster, Deputy Chief for CMPD, Debra Plush Moore, Chief of Staff, Carolinas Healthcare System and Bishop Wade Ferguson, Pastor of the 15th Street Church of God.

Want the latest news and gossip at your fingertips? Text NC to 71007 to join our text club!

The audience was also who’s who of Charlotte leaders including Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller, Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles and Chamber President Bob Morgan.

“The pain was deeper than one incident and one shooting,” Cureton said during the press conference. “One Charlotte was started to acknowledge the pain and to put into action plans that would address core, systemic issues that create inequities  in the Charlotte community.”

 

One Charlotte Brings Together Civic, Business And Community Leaders was originally published on my927charlotte.com

Black Lives Matter , Charlotte protests , charlotte riots , Charlotte Uperising , One Charlotte

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close