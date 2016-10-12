CLOSE
Hurricane Matthew Death Toll Rises To 19 In NC

Nine days after Hurricane Matthews struck North Carolina, the storm continues to wreak havoc on North Carolina with 19 people dead, 3,800 living in shelters and nearly 150,000 people without power.

Sections of I-95 are still shutdown, especially in the southbound lane.

More flooding is expected in Edgecombe, Pitt, Lenior, Greene and Bladen counties, because water continues to rise in the Neuse and Tar rivers. According to the Charlotte Observer evacuation orders are currently in place in Greenville, Princeville and various areas of Lenoir county in anticipation of flooding, officials said.

Hurricane Matthew Death Toll Rises To 19 In NC was originally published on oldschool1053.com

flood , Hurricane Matthew

