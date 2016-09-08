CLOSE
Sorry Shaq, Kaepernick Has Always Been Woke

Add one more name to the list of Colin Kaepernick critics.

Shaquille O’Neal lent his voice to the growing group of Kaepernick naysayers during a Fox News segment on Wednesday morning.

“I don’t know Colin, but again, to each his own. I don’t really have a say on it, but I would never do that. My father was a military man, and you know, he protected this country. Uncles are in law enforcement, you know, they go out and work hard every day,” he said.

Sigh. I thought we were done with this narrative of tying Kaepernick’s protest against the National Anthem to disrespecting the military. As he has said time and time again, Kaepernick is taking a stand against the historic mistreatment of people of color in this country. That’s it. Point blank, period.

And, in an effort to show solidarity with veterans and active military members, Kaepernick opted to take a knee instead of sitting, so what are you really saying, Shaq?

The former NBA player tried to shoot a three-pointer, but missed when he raised questions about Kaepernick’s timing: “My question is, how come you didn’t do it last year? Or how come you didn’t do it when you first entered the NFL?” 

Really, Shaq? Kaepernick has been woke. See exhibits A, B, and C below:

View this post on Instagram

History!

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on

The dates on the above posts go back to almost a year ago. And even if Kaepernick didn’t have pro-Black posts on social media, does this make him less qualified to speak on the mistreatment of Black people, especially as a Black man?

Shaq, you tried it. Please don’t try again.

SOURCE: Fox Sports, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

