Shirley Caesar Receives A Star On Walk Of Fame

The “Queen of Gospel Music” Pastor Shirley Caesar received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
This was the 2,583rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the eleven-time Grammy-winning gospel singer and Pastor of Mount Calvary Word of Faith, Pastor Shirley Caesar deserves it all.
45 photos Launch gallery
James Fortune, Shirley Caesar And More Perform At The Lamplighters Awards 2015 (Photos)
1. Anita Wilson at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 1 of 45
2. Anita Wilson at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 2 of 45
3. Anthony Brown at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 3 of 45
4. Charles Jenkins at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 4 of 45
5. Charles Jenkins at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 5 of 45
6. Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 6 of 45
7. Anthony Brown at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 7 of 45
8. Anthony Brown at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 8 of 45
9. Anthony Brown at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 9 of 45
10. Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 10 of 45
11. Anthony Brown at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 11 of 45
12. Anita Wilson at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 12 of 45
13. Anthony Brown at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 13 of 45
14. Charles Jenkins at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 14 of 45
15. Anita Wilson at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 15 of 45
16. Anthony Brown at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 16 of 45
17. Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 17 of 45
18. Anita Wilson at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 18 of 45
19. Charles Jenkins at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 19 of 45
20. Charles Jenkins at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 20 of 45
21. Anita Wilson at Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 21 of 45
22. Tony Terry Performs At The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 22 of 45
23. Brian Courtney Wilson Performs At The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 23 of 45
24. Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 24 of 45
25. Tony Terry Performs At The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 25 of 45
26. Anita Wilson Performs At the Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 26 of 45
27. Brian Courtney Wilson Performs At The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 27 of 45
28. Tony Terry Performs At the Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 28 of 45
29. Tony Terry Performs At the Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 29 of 45
30. Lamplighter Awards 2015 PerformersSource: 30 of 45
31. The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 31 of 45
32. Brian Courtney Wilson Performs At The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 32 of 45
33. Brian Courtney Wilson Performs At The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 33 of 45
34. Tony Terry Performs At the Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 34 of 45
35. The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 35 of 45
36. The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 36 of 45
37. James Fortune Performs At The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 37 of 45
38. James Fortune Performs At The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 38 of 45
39. James Fortune Performs At The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 39 of 45
40. Brian Courtney Wilson Performs At The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 40 of 45
41. Shirley Caesar Performs At the Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 41 of 45
42. James Fortune Performs At The Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 42 of 45
43. Shirley Caesar Performs At the Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 43 of 45
44. Shirley Caesar Performs At the Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 44 of 45
45. Shirley Caesar Performs At the Lamplighter Awards 2015Source: 45 of 45
Shirley Caesar Receives A Star On Walk Of Fame was originally published on thelightnc.com
