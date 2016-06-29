CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Shirley Caesar Receives A Star On Walk Of Fame

0 reads
Leave a comment

The “Queen of Gospel Music” Pastor Shirley Caesar received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This was the 2,583rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the eleven-time Grammy-winning gospel singer and Pastor of Mount Calvary Word of Faith, Pastor Shirley Caesar deserves it all.

ALSO SEE:

Pastor Shirley Caesar To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Pastor Shirley Caesar Debuts At Number 1

James Fortune, Shirley Caesar And More Perform At The Lamplighters Awards 2015 (Photos)

45 photos Launch gallery

James Fortune, Shirley Caesar And More Perform At The Lamplighters Awards 2015 (Photos)

Continue reading James Fortune, Shirley Caesar And More Perform At The Lamplighters Awards 2015 (Photos)

James Fortune, Shirley Caesar And More Perform At The Lamplighters Awards 2015 (Photos)

Shirley Caesar Receives A Star On Walk Of Fame was originally published on thelightnc.com

gospel , Hollywood Walk of Fame , Pastor Shirley Caesar , Shirley Caesar

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close