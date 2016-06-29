Shirley Caesar Receives A Star On Walk Of Fame

The “Queen of Gospel Music” Pastor Shirley Caesar received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

This was the 2,583rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the eleven-time Grammy-winning gospel singer and Pastor of Mount Calvary Word of Faith, Pastor Shirley Caesar deserves it all.

