CLOSE
National
Home

Columbia University Welcomes Oldest Graduate Of 2016 Class, 67-Year-Old David Norman

At 67, David Norman persevered through a troubled past to become Columbia University's oldest graduate at the May 16 ceremony.

0 reads
Leave a comment

David Norman, 67, graduated from Columbia University with his bachelor’s degree in philosophy after beating insurmountable odds, becoming the oldest graduate at this year’s ceremony on May 16.

According to CNN, the average age of this year’s graduating class is 29.

The Harlem native overcame a very troubled past. As a teen, he fell into a life of crime and according to the New York Daily News, was drinking by the age of 11 and addicted to heroin at the age of 15.

“I had a 35-year run with addiction,” he told the Daily News.

Norman was arrested multiple times during the course of his life, but after serving time for manslaughter, he decided to make a change.

“I had a moment of clarity in which I was able to recognize everything I had done at that point was fairly counter-productive and I needed to engage in some new activities and some new behaviors,” Norman said.

After leaving prison, he worked at Mount Vernon Hospital helping substance abusers.

“That job changed my perspective. It let me know that I have something to offer…I decided I would devote my time to working toward something bigger than myself,” he told CNN.

For the past 20 years, Norman has remained drug-free and currently works as a research assistant at the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. According to CNN, he continues his work as a substance abuse advocate, devoting his time to those who struggle with addiction.

Social media quickly jumped on the story, taking issue with the CNN headline mentioning Norman’s troubled past.

Despite the controversy, Norman says life is looking up:

“When my perspective changed, my life changed. Whatever happens outside has to begin inside.”

SOURCES: CNNNew York Daily News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: 17-Year-Old’s Amazing Tumbling Routine Goes Viral

Facebook Post Of Cop Helping Autistic Teen Goes Viral

Columbia University Welcomes Oldest Graduate Of 2016 Class, 67-Year-Old David Norman was originally published on newsone.com

college , Columbia University , David Norman , graduate , Ivy League , Philosphy

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 4 days ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 month ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close