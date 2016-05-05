CLOSE
National
WATCH: POTUS & FLOTUS Celebrate Star Wars Day

The First Couple celebrated "May the Fourth" on Wednesday at the White House with a dance party.

It’s no secret that President Barack Obama is a fan of Star Wars. So it came as no surprise on Wednesday when he and First Lady Michelle Obama held a May the Fourth dance party at the White House “with the help of R2-D2, some Storm Troopers and a little ‘Uptown Funk,’” reports the Huffington Post.

May the Fourth is a worldwide celebration of the Star Wars saga.

The party comes after a White House spokesman late last year told the press that Obama was eager to see Star Wars: The Force Awakens upon its release, reports The Hill:

The president has tried to show off his bonafides as a Star Wars fan. In 2013, he honored series creator George Lucas with a National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal.

“I remember when I first saw ‘Star Wars,’” Obama said during a White House ceremony. “There’s a whole generation that thinks special effects always looked like they do today. But it used to be you’d see, like, the string on the little model spaceships.”

